springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mad River Twp. considering disbanding its dive team

A diver from the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department steps into the water to search for a reported drowning subject as part of a base exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base July 31, 2018. Approximately a quarter of the base firefighters are dive qualified as the department is responsible for water rescue for several lakes on base and a portion of the Mad River. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Combined ShapeCaption
A diver from the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department steps into the water to search for a reported drowning subject as part of a base exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base July 31, 2018. Approximately a quarter of the base firefighters are dive qualified as the department is responsible for water rescue for several lakes on base and a portion of the Mad River. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
2 hours ago

The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS department is considering disbanding its dive team, transitioning to the use of Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s dive team instead.

Interim Fire Chief John Heath said the fire department is looking to “shift its focus” and allow the Wright-Patterson dive team to serve in the role of the area’s dive team.

The fire department’s dive team is down to one certified diver. Training people to become divers is costly, and with retention issues in the fire department, the cost associated with training “isn’t feasible,” Heath.

The fire chief also pointed to liability issues, as diving during rescues can be dangerous.

ExploreSpringfield native to continue to serve at-risk youth in new location on southside

“It requires a lot of training. You sometimes have zero visibility,” he said. “And we’re looking at allowing Wright-Patt, who’s disciplined in that area, to fill that void.”

Heath said the fire department and the Mad River Twp. trustees have been discussing a transition to Wright-Patterson’s dive team for “some time,” as that team has more divers and more equipment at its disposal.

Wright-Patterson’s dive team responded to the May 29 fatal boating incident in Bethel Twp., quickly mobilizing to the scene, Heath said.

“It’s a dangerous rescue discipline, and Sunday really proved that,” Heath said.

Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS will continue to respond to incidents of swift water, as many kayakers and canoers look to the Mad River for summer adventure, Heath said. The department currently owns a water rescue boat.

In Other News
1
Springfield Foundation, which has over $100M in assets, appoints new...
2
Introducer of school gun training bill believes it will ‘protect...
3
Wittenberg grad joins fight against substance abuse
4
Events planned for Clark, Champaign counties this weekend
5
Thank you for supporting local journalism.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top