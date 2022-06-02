Mad River Twp. considering disbanding its dive team

The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS department is considering disbanding its dive team, transitioning to the use of Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s dive team instead.
Interim Fire Chief John Heath said the fire department is looking to “shift its focus” and allow the Wright-Patterson dive team to serve in the role of the area’s dive team.
The fire department’s dive team is down to one certified diver. Training people to become divers is costly, and with retention issues in the fire department, the cost associated with training “isn’t feasible,” Heath.
The fire chief also pointed to liability issues, as diving during rescues can be dangerous.
“It requires a lot of training. You sometimes have zero visibility,” he said. “And we’re looking at allowing Wright-Patt, who’s disciplined in that area, to fill that void.”
Heath said the fire department and the Mad River Twp. trustees have been discussing a transition to Wright-Patterson’s dive team for “some time,” as that team has more divers and more equipment at its disposal.
Wright-Patterson’s dive team responded to the May 29 fatal boating incident in Bethel Twp., quickly mobilizing to the scene, Heath said.
“It’s a dangerous rescue discipline, and Sunday really proved that,” Heath said.
Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS will continue to respond to incidents of swift water, as many kayakers and canoers look to the Mad River for summer adventure, Heath said. The department currently owns a water rescue boat.
About the Author