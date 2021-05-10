Local teen group leads anti-vaping campaign

“This is from students’ perspective for what their peers should know about vaping and how it affects the lungs and helps them understand,” said Carey McKee of CCPP. “They’ve done amazing work. The through process is relaying that not everyone does this.”

With COVID-19 adding to health concerns and lockdowns potentially bringing people more time to develop habits harmful to their health and well-being, this National Prevention Week is especially important. Emma Smales, CCCHD health planning supervisor, said a larger audience is available to bring public health issues into the spotlight.

“We’re excited to work with local youth. It always helps when the target audience develops the material,” she said. “We’ve had a good partnership with BATS and excited with what they’ve come up with.”

BATS members Noah Chesshir, Addie Powell, Delanie Stratton and Maddie McCutcheon of the Global Impact STEM Academy; Dina Rulli-Heaphey and Peter Bailey of Springfield High; Eleni Linardos of Kenton Ridge; and Mary Cunningham of Ridgewood School used their skills for the campaign, working with Kolton Rice, owner of OpenEye Studios, a local media business, on the designs and photos.

Rice is almost a peer, being a 2020 Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center graduate. BATS began with a popular vaping company’s existing ad campaign, making their products look cool to use, literally sweetened by offering flavored products.

The BATS counter concept was to replace a vape with other materials such as a musical instrument in the ad. Rulli-Heaphey created her own take, using Ridgewood School students with hands over their faces with messages reading why they won’t vape.

“I’m so excited to know something I created will have an impact in my own community,” she said.

Look for further BATS projects using their own means and working with other community agencies. Smales said the CCCHD is open to partnering again.

Some BATS members are already working with CCPP to give a youth perspective. CCPP is starting a student ambassador program of its own.

“This is the beginning of students advocating for change and we’re empowering our students to make those changes,” McKee said.

To view the ads, go to www.facebook.com/clarkcohealth/ or www.facebook.com/clarkcountysac/.