Local housing authority announces new executive director

The Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority has a new executive director for the position vacant since August.
The authority appointed Michelle Lee-Hall to serve as its new executive director following a nationwide search.
Lee-Hall’s career in the public and private housing sectors spans over 30 years and she holds numerous certifications in Housing and Urban Development recognized programs as well as a degree in accounting from Clark State College.
Lee-Hall is replacing LaMonyka French, who became executive director in 2019 and left that position this year to work for the Housing Authority of Kansas City, Missouri.
French had previously served as Deputy Director for the Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority and brought 11 years of public housing experience, including in Texas and Virginia, before becoming executive director in 2019.
Her replacement Lee-Hall rejoined the Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority in 2018 and has experience as a Housing Choice Voucher Administrator and a Lead Asset Manager. She also served as Interim Executive Director before taking on that role permanently.
The Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, in cooperation with the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, serves both Clark and Champaign Counties by managing and maintaining nearly 800 safe and affordable housing apartments and multi-unit residences.
The authority is also responsible for issuing 1,300 housing vouchers through the federal Housing Choice Voucher program.
