Clark County Pet of the Week

Queenie is a 50 lb., Hound-Pittie mix around 2-3 years old. She is very kind and gentle natured. We think she would do well in just about any home. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
