Coronavirus: Cases jump to nearly 200 in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases have jumped to nearly 200 in Clark and Champaign County schools. Here, Kristen Earley gets a COVID vaccine shot ready at the Clark County Combined Health District's vaccine center earlier this year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Coronavirus cases have jumped to nearly 200 in Clark and Champaign County schools. Here, Kristen Earley gets a COVID vaccine shot ready at the Clark County Combined Health District's vaccine center earlier this year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
33 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.

Eight Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 192 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 13-20. In comparison, 150 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.

There were 152 cases reported in Clark County and 40 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 19 students, 3 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 7 students

Greenon: 7 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 10 staff

Mechanicsburg: 4 students

Northeastern: 31 students, 2 staff

Southeastern: 18 students

Springfield: 47 students, 6 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 5 students, 1 staff

Tecumseh: 6 students

Triad: 1 student, 1 staff

Urbana: 22 students, 1 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 13-20.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

