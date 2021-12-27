Coronavirus: Cases jump to nearly 200 in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.
Eight Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 192 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 13-20. In comparison, 150 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.
There were 152 cases reported in Clark County and 40 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 19 students, 3 staff
Global Impact STEM Academy: 7 students
Greenon: 7 students
Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 10 staff
Mechanicsburg: 4 students
Northeastern: 31 students, 2 staff
Southeastern: 18 students
Springfield: 47 students, 6 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 5 students, 1 staff
Tecumseh: 6 students
Triad: 1 student, 1 staff
Urbana: 22 students, 1 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 13-20.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
