Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Beauty. I have a heart full of love and a spirit eager to play. My days are filled with chasing toys, and my nights are spent purring in contentment. People are my favorite; I just can’t get enough of their company. Their gentle strokes and sweet whispers make my day. However, I must confess, I’m not a fan of other felines. I prefer to be the queen of my own castle. I dream of a home where I can be the center of attention, sharing my sweetness and playfulness with a loving family. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED