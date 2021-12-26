Xenia judge to be seated on court that serves Clark, Champaign counties

A Xenia Municipal Court judge will be seated on the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals — which serves Clark and Champaign counties — in January.
Gov. Mike DeWine last week appointed Ronald C. Lewis to fill the upcoming judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Hall, formerly a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge.
Lewis, of Xenia, will assume office on Jan. 20, and must run for election in November 2022 to retain the seat, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The five-judge Second District Court of Appeals is located in Dayton, and it serves Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.
Lewis has served as the Xenia Municipal Court judge since January 2020, and before that spent time as a city prosecutor for the city of Trotwood.
He also worked for more than 19 years as the city prosecutor and law director for the city of Xenia.
Lewis served as a board member for the Dayton Masonic Learning Center, Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center and the Community Network for Behavioral Health, Glen Helen, and was a board member and president elect of the Xenia Rotary. Lewis also is active at the Faith Community United Methodist Church.
