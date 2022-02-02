Local author Nancy Flinchbaugh to host book launch

“I’m rooted in weaving my experiences in the story with a message of hope and realize we’re more connected than we know,” she said.

Flinchbaugh alternates the MAMs as the focus in her books and this one’s lead is Abigail, who becomes attracted to one of the tour guides. Another involves Reagan, a white Republican with African DNA, who begins a romance with Welby, a Black Democrat with Irish DNA, with all the characters exploring their Irish roots and finding new hope to return to America with.

The Revelations series began a decade ago, but Flinchbaugh didn’t design the books to be spread out in five-year increments. Marketing books has changed in the past few years with factors like the pandemic affecting it.

In addition to this series, Flinchbaugh has also authored a pair of non-fiction books, including “Awakening: A Contemplative Primer on Learning to Sit,” which was a finalist in the International Book Awards competition in 2020, along with “Letters to the Earth.” Flinchbaugh has completed another book and will continue to write, now that she has more time to devote after retiring from the City of Springfield a year ago.

She has also worked with the Clark County Public Library to create a monthly virtual series she co-hosts called Local Author Spotlight and which she will be featured on Feb. 24, and will also discuss the new book at the library on March 8.

Sunday’s event will also include live entertainment prior to the program at 2:45 p.m. including sets by local musician Dean Simms and the United Senior Services Jammers, which Flinchbaugh plays violin for, essentially helping open for herself. She’ll read from the new book during the program and give a short talk.

Copies of the books will be available for purchase.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. The event will also be livestreamed at www.firstbaptistspringfield.org

For more information on Flinchbaugh, visit her blog at www.nancyflinchbaugh.com/.