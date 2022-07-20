Little Mermen to bring Disney fun to Arts Festival

It fulfills not just a work need, but an interest that began in childhood.

“When I was a little boy, my mom would put on “Fantasia” and Mickey (Mouse) puts on that sorcerer’s hat, that got me going as a kid in the ‘90s,” Babini said. “People don’t realize how many of those songs they recognize. We paint with a big brush the masterpieces of Disney.”

It also allows unique mashups, such as incorporating “When You Wish Upon a Star” with music from “Tarzan.” They even do the latest Disney smash, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.”

While Disney is often protective of its brand, Babini has had good luck, with The Little Mermen being the only such cover band being featured on Disney.com. And award-winning composer Alan Menken, who did the scores to “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and other Disney classics, came to an early show.

The key is honing in on the range of Disney tunes that can cast a wide net as far as the audience, comparing it to the excitement of going to Disney World or Disneyland as a kid and growing older but finding magic at a place like EPCOT. There’s something for everybody.

People may have heard Badini’s other work as he does freelance jobs, including commercial jingles. But like a good Disney movie provides an escape, he can get that leading The Little Mermen.

“I get to do something fun every night, and we’re so lucky Disney have given us the magic wand to do it,” he said.

This is the seventh and final week of the 56th annual Summer Arts Festival. It will conclude with performances by Brass Tracks on Friday and Phil Dirt and the Dozers on Saturday. Both shows will begin at 8 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: The Little Mermen – The Ultimate Disney Cover Band

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: Thursday at 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org