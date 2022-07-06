BreakingNews
Lightning strikes New Carlisle Elementary School
Lightning strikes New Carlisle Elementary School

New Carlisle Elementary School. Contributed

All students and faculty are safe after New Carlisle Elementary School was potentially struck by lightning, officials said.

Superintendent Paula Crew wrote in a post to the district’s Facebook page to make the parents of students in the summer school and migrant summer school aware of the situation.

“We want to make you aware of a potential lightning strike that occurred recently at New Carlisle Elementary. Everyone is safe,” Crew wrote.

The New Carlisle Fire Department was called immediately to the school as a precaution to check out the building and ensure everyone was safe.

“The fire department came and checked out the situation and believe lightning traveled across the roof and came through an outlet in the ceiling, which caused it to smoke a little bit and they saw sparks,” Crew said.

The fire department checked the situation and no damage or injuries were reported.

