Metal, Motown and hometown talent coming to Arts Festival

The Motown Sounds of TOUCH, the premiere old-school tribute band will bring the hits of the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye and others from the golden age of Motown as Friday’s featured artists.

An annual Arts Festival fixture and Springfield native will play his yearly set on Saturday — singer/songwriter Griffin House. He’ll perform favorites and likely music from his latest album, “Stories for a Rainy Day,” released earlier this year.

Hometown pride will round out the week when the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will play the festival for the 56th consecutive year, the longest running tenure in festival history. Conductor and music director Peter Stafford Wilson will pay homage to Ukraine, and be joined by the SSO Chorale with music from three operas.

The experience will be rounded out in grand style by the “1812 Overture” accompanied by fireworks, downtown church bells and a brass choir.

For more information, go online to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.