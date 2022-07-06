Columbus sets rainfall record. How much did your community get?

Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and overnight into this morning soaked the region, with some communities receiving more than 3 inches of rain.
With multiple rounds of rain and storms Wednesday, many counties, such as Darke, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Greene and Montgomery, are under a Flood Watch advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tuesday’s rainfall broke Columbus’ record for July 5. It received 3.17 inches compared to its previous record of 2.67 inches from 1955, according to NWS. In addition, this is also the fourth-highest daily amount in the month of July.
Multiple communities in the Franklin County area recorded more than 5 inches of rain. Minerva Park reported 5.68 inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Columbus had 5.45 inches as of 7 a.m. and New Rome recorded 5.11 inches as of 6 a.m.
According to NWS, communities in the Miami Valley received the following amount of rain:
Champaign County:
St. Paris : 3.38 inches at 7 a.m. Wednesday
Urbana: 2.6 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
St. Paris: 2.28 inches at 7 a.m. Wednesday
Mechanicsburg: 2 inches at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday
Clark County:
Springfield: 2.29 inches at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Springfield: 1.52 inches at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday
Springfield: 1.13 inches at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday
Lawrenceville: 1.12 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Springfield: 1.1 inches at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday
Lawrenceville: 0.76 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Darke County:
Versailles: 1.56 inches at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday
Arcanum: 1.20 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
Bradford: 0.77 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Ansonia: 0.66 inches at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday
Arcanum: 0.65 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
Arcanum: 0.60 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
New Weston: 0.59 inches at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday
Union City: 0.57 inches at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Arcanum: 0.56 inches at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday
Greene County:
Xenia: 1.01 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
Xenia: 0.71 inches at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday
Fairborn: 0.69 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 0.62 inches at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 0.60 at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Montgomery County:
Vandalia: 1.24 inches at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday
Vandalia: 0.84 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Huber Heights: 0.65 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
Huber Heights: 0.64 inches at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday
Dayton: 0.62 inches at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday
Englewood: 0.57 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
Dayton International Airport: 0.54 inches at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday
