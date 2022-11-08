Library events, community kitchen among Clark, Champaign things to do this week

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Explore Springfield building comes down where Panda Express will go up

National Philanthropy Day Event

The Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals (GSAFP) will hold its 5th annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ohio Masonic Home Festival Green Clubhouse. Individual tickets and tables of six can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/403504351377.

The 2022 National Philanthropy Day Honorees include Peg Foley for the Outstanding Fundraising award, Groceryland for the Outstanding Business award, and Community Health Foundation for the Outstanding Foundation award.

Fire Station Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new fire station at 2040 S. Limestone St. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station (SFRD) #2 is the first of four new fire stations that will be built over the next three years. The new 16,221-square-foot fire station will be equipped with: Three SFRD drive-through bays, two bays for Clark State College, seven single-person dorm rooms, 28-seat shared training and classroom space and four office workspaces.

Mayor Warren Copeland, City Manager Bryan Heck, Clark State College President Jo Blondin, Clark State College Vice President of Business Affairs Doug Schantz and SFRD Chief Brian Miller will speak at the event.

Explore Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night

Clark County Library Event

The Clark County Public Library will host sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Gaier Room at 201 S. Fountain Ave. There will be stories, songs and sensory activities designed for adults with special needs and their caregivers.

Health Webinar

Community Health Foundation will host its one-hour, free virtual webinar series, Break for Health, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with a focus on oral health and its effect on overall wellness.

“More than a Pretty Smile” will feature Dr. Alice Horowitz, an oral health expert from the University of Maryland, who will share her work to improve oral health literacy, access and integration with other health systems.

The webinar is co-sponsored by the Clark County Oral Health Coalition and the Hamilton County Oral Health Coalition. To register, contact Joan Elder of CHF at 937-523-7007 or visit the CHF website community-health-foundation.org to register online.