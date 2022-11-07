Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night

Several Springfield police officers were at the scene Sunday night, including detectives and uniformed officers, and the small street was closed.

Video posted to social media from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

A car recovered in the 2900 block of Selma Pike was connected to the shooting, a police official said. Police would not confirm if anyone had been detained in connection to the shooting.