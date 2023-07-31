Leffel Lane section still blocked after weekend storm

A section of East Leffel Lane remained closed to traffic on Monday afternoon, more than two days after storms downed trees, branches and utility lines and poles in the area.

Leffel was still closed from Cheviot Hills Drive to East Possum Road on Monday afternoon. Utility lines and half of a utility pole broken during the storm stretched across Leffel, creating a hazard that forced the closure.

Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr said the section of the road is under the jurisdiction of Springfield Twp. and believed the utility pole was the responsibility of AT&T.

“I think the township has been trying to get them since Saturday,” Burr said, referring additional questions to Springfield Twp.

Billy Saunders, road superintendent for Springfield Twp., said Monday afternoon he had made contact with an AT&T representative and crews examined the damage but did no know when the repair work would happen.

Storms early Saturday morning produced strong winds and heavy rains that led to power outages through the region and left some Clark County residents cleaning downed trees or limbs through the weekend.