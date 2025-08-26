Lebanon man indicted for fatal Clark County crash with man outside car

31 minutes ago
A Lebanon man was indicted this week on an aggravated vehicular homicide, accused of striking and killing another man in Clark County who was outside of his car dealing with a tire problem.

Jason A. Milliner, 50, faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, for the May 17 crash on the northbound shoulder of Urbana Road, which is Ohio State Route 72, between Eagle City Road and Thomaston Trail in Moorefield Township.

Michael Rae Kenneth Wise, 36, was outside of his stopped silver Chevy Ateo on the shoulder when just after 1:50 p.m., a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Ohio 72 exited its lane and went onto the shoulder, striking Wise and his car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the time.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene, and Milliner was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Milliner is accused of recklessly causing Wise’s death while operating a motor vehicle. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Clark County Common Pleas Court.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.