Leader of Central State radio station wins award at State of Black Ohio event

The general manager of Central State University’s WCSU-FM won an award at the annual State of Black Ohio summit in May.
Charles Fox received the Legacy Builder Pillar Award from The Ohio Collective, which has the mission of responding to issues of racism that African Americans face and providing answers to these issues. The group invests in African-American businesses, school districts, nonprofits and more in hopes of advancing Ohio’s Black communities.
As a John Hopkins alumnus, Fox has also earned Emmys, was appointed by President Clinton as Director of WORLDNET film and TV service, and has experience with ABC, CBS, NBC, according to the WCSU website.
Fox, who has been at WCSU since 2020, is leading projects in adding a new media productions studio and is working with others in a new student-run radio station focusing on Funk music.
“Together, these efforts energize the community to recognize and nurture the creative genius of our youth,” Fox said in a news release. “My vision is for the Central State University Mass Communications Center to become a vibrant media axis for central Ohio, a collaborator with nonprofits... "
The non-profit Ohio Black News Service was a result of Fox’s efforts for a collaboration between Central State University, WCSU, the NAACP and the Black media leadership. The news service will aid Black students with organizations, digitalizing stories, and creating internships, according to the news release.
