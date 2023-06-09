Leader of Central State radio station wins award at State of Black Ohio event

Charles Fox received the Legacy Builder Pillar Award from The Ohio Collective, which has the mission of responding to issues of racism that African Americans face and providing answers to these issues. The group invests in African-American businesses, school districts, nonprofits and more in hopes of advancing Ohio’s Black communities.

As a John Hopkins alumnus, Fox has also earned Emmys, was appointed by President Clinton as Director of WORLDNET film and TV service, and has experience with ABC, CBS, NBC, according to the WCSU website.