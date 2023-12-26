Kwanzaa celebrations planned in Springfield

A citywide Kwanzaa celebration will be held this week to celebrate Black and African American culture.

The celebration, in its second year, will be held the seven days of Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, by the Springfield City Wide Kwanzaa Celebration Committee.

“Kwanzaa here in Springfield, the citywide Kwanzaa, was started a year ago ... The goal of us starting Kwanzaa here was to make sure that Springfield community is constantly injected with Black and African American culture, so we decided to celebrate Kwanzaa,” said Jawwad Love, pastor at Covenant United Methodist Church.

His role is to bring people from different parts of the community together to make sure Kwanzaa is celebrated in Springfield.

Although Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday, it’s not a replacement of Christmas, Love said.

“Yes, it is a cultural holiday that lifts and celebrates the achievements of African American and Black Americans in this country. Kwanzaa is intended for the community as a whole to celebrate African and African American culture,” he said.

There will be events each day at locations throughout Springfield. Love said that’s why they call it the citywide Kwanza celebration, because they try to move around the city and go to different locations to celebrate.

The events include:

Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Umoja (unity) at Wittenberg University, Shouvlin Center Room 105.

Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Kujichagulia (self-determination) at The Gammon House.

Thursday, 6 p.m.: Ujima (collective work/responsibility) at the Heritage Center.

Friday, 6 p.m.: Ujamaa (cooperative economics) at Covenant United Methodist Church.

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Nia (purpose) at the Springfield Museum of Art.

Sunday, 2 p.m.: Kuumba (creativity) at the Clark County Public Library.

Monday, 3 p.m.: Imani (faith) at Covenant United Methodist Church.

Kwanzaa was created to introduce and reinforce seven basic values of African culture that contribute to building and reinforcing family, community and culture among African American people as well as Africans. These values are called the Nguzo Saba, which in Swahili means the Seven Principles.

Many congregations and organizations observe Kwanzaa after Christmas, during the Sunday morning worship service, Watch Night service or a special Kwanzaa program, but more are beginning to celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa throughout the year.

