Springfield middle schools participate in community violence writing challenge for 4th year

The initiative launched this year with a kick-off assembly at each school featuring Trauma Recovery Center Director Stephen Massey from CitiLookout in Springfield and 2022-2023 DtWT winner and Springfield High School freshman Corinna Jackson, who shared her experience visiting Washington, D.C.

Students in Springfield’s three middle schools are eligible to participate by writing an essay, poem, song or other form. They are asked to “express how violence has affected them, what their solutions to end violence would be and how they can promote peace in their schools and communities.”

The essays are scored in two rounds by groups of community readers and two students are chosen to attend the National DtWT conference in Washington, D.C. over the summer. Their writings will also be placed in the Library of Congress.

Sponsored by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Springfield was the first district to participate in the state in 2020. The program has grown to include several other school districts in Ohio, including Canton, Lima, Youngstown and Zanesville schools.