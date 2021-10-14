springfield-news-sun logo
JUST IN: See Ohio report card data for your school district

Fairborn Primary students work on computers in the classroom in April 2021. Schools' educational efforts were disrupted repeatedly in 2020-21 due to COVID-related closures, quarantines and staffing shortages.
Fairborn Primary students work on computers in the classroom in April 2021. Schools' educational efforts were disrupted repeatedly in 2020-21 due to COVID-related closures, quarantines and staffing shortages. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Jeremy P. Kelley
1 hour ago

Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.

Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed.

See below for how local school districts fared on academic, graduation and attendance measures, with explanations of each at the bottom of the chart.

DistrictCountyPerformance Index %4-year grad rateChronic Absent rate
SoutheasternClark69.998.212.6
NorthwesternClark66.094.515.6
NortheasternClark65.596.112.5
GreenonClark59.495.19.0
TecumsehClark58.990.725.6
Clark-ShawneeClark56.295.422.0
SpringfieldClark43.984.057.7
MechanicsburgChampaign76.098.416.1
West Liberty-SalemChampaign75.097.218.9
TriadChampaign68.897.413.7
GrahamChampaign64.787.212.1
UrbanaChampaign59.084.632.7

Performance index: A detailed measure of state test performance, going beyond a simple “yes” or “no” on proficiency. It gives incrementally more credit for the highest performers and less credit for lowest scorers.

Four-year graduation rate: Shows diplomas earned within four years of starting ninth grade. It’s on a one-year lag, so this measures students who would have normally become the class of 2020.

Chronic absenteeism: Defined as missing at least 10 percent of the year’s instructional time, regardless of whether the absences are excused or unexcused.

SOURCE: Ohio Department of Education

