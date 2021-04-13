Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause will have little impact on Clark, Champaign County clinics, health departments say

The pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, CDC and FDA will have little effect on Clark and Champaign County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The CDC and FDA advised the U.S. halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot after six out of 6.8 million people reported a rare and severe blood clot after getting the vaccine.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Office Bruce Vanderhoff advised all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Clark County’s vaccination clinic does not often get J&J vaccines, Clark County Combined Health District spokesman Kyle Trout said. He said the vaccines pause “doesn’t really,” affect the county’s clinic.
“I don’t believe we have any now, so it might very well have no impact at all,” Trout said.
The same can be said for Champaign County. Health Commissioner Gabe Jones said the county “has not been getting much of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine lately, but some of our partners have.”
“We are monitoring the situation closely,” Jones said. “For those who have received the vaccine from us, these events are extremely rare. We have not had any type of adverse event reported to us at this time out of thousands of doses given.”