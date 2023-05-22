BreakingNews
Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called to scene
Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called to scene

State Route 235 is shut down and a medical helicopter was called after a rollover crash north of New Carlisle.

The crash involved a single vehicle, a red Jeep, which rolled several times near the intersection with Sigler Road in Pike Township, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was seen being loaded into a CareFlight helicopter at the scene.

ExplorePolice pursuit of carjacking suspects ends in 2 crashes, at least 3 in custody

Crews from Pike Twp. and Bethel Township were on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

