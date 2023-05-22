Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called to scene

State Route 235 is shut down and a medical helicopter was called after a rollover crash north of New Carlisle.
The crash involved a single vehicle, a red Jeep, which rolled several times near the intersection with Sigler Road in Pike Township, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was seen being loaded into a CareFlight helicopter at the scene.
Crews from Pike Twp. and Bethel Township were on the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
About the Author