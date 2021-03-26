JC Penney to close Bellefontaine store this spring

Due to financial instability in the coronavirus pandemic, the JC Penney retailer located in Bellefontaine is set to close this spring.
After filing for bankruptcy due to economic crisis in the pandemic, JC Penney has decided to close multiple locations across the country, including 10 locations throughout Ohio, as stated on the company’s blog.
According to a statement online, the location at Fontaine Plaza on South Main Street will officially close on Sunday, May 16.
The next two nearest locations for customers in person will be at the Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, and at The Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.
JC Penney at the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield in 2016, ending the national retailer’s decades-old presence in Clark County.
The JC Penney space in at the Upper Valley Mall is now being used as Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.