Young’s Dairy cancels Annual Easter Egg hunt due to pandemic restrictions

This is only the second time in 39 years that the event has had to be canceled, Dan Young, dairy owner, said in a statement on their website. The popular family event has long been a part of local spring festivities.

Located in the Yellow Springs area, the event allowed time for families to bring children to hunt for dyed eggs on the farm. To prepare for this, Young’s Dairy staff would usually prepare thousands of eggs for the hunt.

“This decision does not come lightly or without regret,” Young said of the plans to cancel the event in accordance with safety measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Young also expressed his sentiment over the event on the website, saying, “We will miss making these memories again this year alongside all of you.” He also shared two family photos, one of his sons at the event’s third occurrence, and one of his granddaughter at the event two years ago.

Young said, “We didn’t want to be in a position to have to cancel again, but looking at the current conditions, it just wouldn’t be safe to do it, even though its outside.

A lot of people would show up if we did it, and even with it being outside, there’s no way to really social distance with hundreds coming to the event. We really didn’t want to cancel, but it’s for the best if we want to be safe.”

He said he hopes that the farm and all events will be able to be open to the public later this year when it is safe to do so.

Keep up with Young’s Dairy and their latest happenings by following their Facebook page, or by visiting their website at youngsdairy.com.