Greater Springfield Chamber unveils new name, new brand

McDorman said that the rebranding has been in the works for at least two years and the idea is to help better define “who we are as an organization working with community partners to help make our region better.”

The Chamber of Greater Springfield has a new brand logo and a new name. Contributed.

The process of rebranding came as members reexamined the different influences that will reshape chambers of all sizes over the next decade.

That includes the nature of belonging and gathering as well as creating a more inclusive partnership and investor model.

The chamber has also been working to create a more unified vision for its three organizations. Those include the Chamber of Greater Springfield as well as the Community Improvement Corporation and the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

All three will now move forward under the collaborative brand of the Greater Springfield Partnership.

“For us to achieve the goals that will help build a vibrant town with a thriving business community, it can only happen through a strong partnership,” McDorman said during the virtual annual meeting on Thursday.

The chamber was formed in 1919 by the local business community. It describes itself as the collective voice of 800 companies that represent 15,000 employees in the region.

Members of the chamber also mentioned during the meeting on Thursday that community partnerships have lead to more than 5,000 new jobs in the greater Springfield area and a half billion dollars in investments have been realized over the past seven years.

They also talked about the challenges brought forward last year due to the pandemic and what local businesses had to do in order to adapt.

That included transitioning services, changing hours as well as going to remote work when possible.

“As we look back on this past year, it amazes me how our businesses showed incredible resilience and found ways to adapt to the most strenuous work environment,” McDorman said during the meeting.