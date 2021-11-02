Candlelight vigil held in honor of Springfield woman found dead on North Douglas Avenue

Caption A candlelight vigil was held on Monday in memory of a Springfield woman who was found dead in a duplex on North Douglas Avenue last week.

“I have loved her for a very long time,” Petersen said. “She was and is one of my very best friends. But if you know Gloria, she will make you feel like her very best friend.”

Emily Parsons, a representative of Project Woman, a domestic violence shelter in Springfield, also spoke at the vigil. Parsons noted that many barriers may exist for a person experiencing domestic violence when they are attempting to leave the relationship, and on average, it takes a person seven to nine attempts to leave.

“We try to keep that open door, no matter if it’s the first time, third, fifth, tenth… we’re going to be there,” she said.

A memorial for Dickinson was placed on the duplex’s porch last week, and it has grown since to include balloons and a photo collage of Dickinson.

Springfield police is investigating the death as a homicide, the city’s 11th this year. Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if there’s a suspect.