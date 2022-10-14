IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu

The IKEA store in West Chester Twp. in Butler County announced it is re-introducing breakfast in its Swedish Restaurant and Bistro.
Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.
“Members of IKEA Family, IKEA’s free loyalty club, can also enjoy a hot coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant (an everyday benefit),” said a release from IKEA.
On weekends, the store opens at 10 a.m. — which means breakfast is available before the store opens.
Lunch and dinner options at the Swedish Restaurant include IKEA’s popular meatballs, salmon, plant-based hot dogs and pizza.
In Southwest Ohio, IKEA is located off Mulhauser Road in West Chester Twp.
