Ice cream delights: Enjoy local sweet treats in this week’s heat wave

Champion City Pops, Sweets, and Treats, 25 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

This family-owned and operated dessert shop specializes in creating homemade treats. The menu features a variety of options, including boba tea, refreshing popsicles and rolled ice cream.

Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli, 3709 St. Paris Pike at Upper Valley Pike in German Twp., will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This family-owned shop is known for its ice cream and sub sandwiches. This shop also has milkshakes, floats and smoothies.

Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight, 619 E. High St., Springfield, will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Known in part for its milkshakes, dipped cones and sundaes, food options such as salads, sandwiches and fries are popular.

Hershey’s Ice Cream Springfield, 1538 Moorefield Rd., Springfield, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hershey’s Ice Cream Springfield has 44 quality, authentic flavors that are hand-dipped to order.

The Sugar Shack, 2745 E. Main St., Springfield, will be open Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sugar Shack menu is filled with milkshakes, ice-cream cones, waffle nachos, different flavors of cheesecake bites, slushies and flurries.

Fent’s Dairy Corner, 6301 Troy Rd., Springfield, will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. except Sundays.

Fent’s Dairy Corner has many flavors for their ice cream and milkshakes, along with options like waffle sundaes, cyclones, sodas and floats.

Dairy Queen, 721 N. Bechtle, Springfield, is open every day from 11 a.m. (except Sundays noon) to 8:30 p.m. And Dairy Queen, 215 E. Home Rd., Springfield, is open every day from 11 a.m. (except Sundays noon) to 9 p.m.

Dairy Queen’s products include malts, milkshakes, blizzards, sundaes, and many more sweet treats to choose from.

The Polar Bar, 109 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston, is open 11 a.m. (except Sundays 3 p.m.) to 9 p.m. daily.

It is a family owned ice cream shop that touts is coneys, BBQ and soft serve ice cream.

Young Jersey’s Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs, will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The well-known dairy farm makes its ice cream and includes a variety of flavors and weekly specials. It doesn’t stop with ice cream here, with many family fun activities for all ages as well.

