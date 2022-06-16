springfield-news-sun logo
I-70 westbound ramp to close for two months for bridge preservation

Trucks travel down I-70 in April. ODOT announced Wednesday that a ramp of I-70 will be closed for two months for a bridge preservation project. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
36 minutes ago

The Interstate 70 westbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 northbound will close this month for a bridge preservation project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The exit ramp closure will span 60 days, from June 23 through Aug. 22.

During the ramp closure, motorists should use the posted detour: I-70 WB to Enon Road to I-70 EB to U.S. 68 NB.

Medina County-based Great Lakes Construction Company was awarded the contract for $1.27 million, and construction is expected to be completed this fall, according tot ODOT.

