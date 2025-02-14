Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant opens in Bellefontaine

The restaurant features breaded, grilled or sauced chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.

“We are big fans of Bellefontaine and the local community, and we are excited to be here,” Lutz said. “We think Huey Magoo’s is a great addition to the food offerings here.”

The site is a 2,100-square-foot, free-standing restaurant with a drive-thru. It will offer dine-in/out, takeout, catering and online ordering through the app, website or third-party delivery services.

The building, in front of the Kroger store and across from Bob Evans, formerly housed a Del Taco restaurant that opened in fall 2020, but closed in 2023.

Huey Magoo’s president and CEO Andy Howard said Lutz and his team opened their first two restaurants only a few months apart.

“We are very excited to see them further the brand’s fast-track expansion in Ohio,” Howard said.

Hours for Huey Magoo’s in Bellefontaine are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bellefontaine is the 72nd Huey Magoo’s location nationwide, along with the other Ohio restaurants in Circleville (also under Gordon), Centerville, Englewood, Marysville and Worthington.

For more information, call 937-210-5134 or visit www.HueyMagoos.com.