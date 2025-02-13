Mr. Handy Appliance Parts, beloved Springfield business, to close after 45 years

“It is with great sadness I have to announce that after 45 years in business we will be closing. Unfortunately for health reasons our last day will be Saturday February 22nd,” Proper wrote.

Proper — whose store is at 195 E. John St., a half-block off South Limestone — has been described as “the go-to person in the urgent care of Springfield appliances.”

After first working at a parts store in Columbus, Proper came to Springfield when Ted Kerchansky opened Mr. Handy in 1981.

In a News-Sun feature story about the store a year ago, Proper was well-described as a “schmoozer,” great at working with customers, honest when she didn’t know the answer, and still quick to learn after waves and waves of technological change in the industry.

“I have been overwhelmed and humbled by all your kindness and support over the years so this is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do!” Proper wrote Wednesday. “Thank you! Thank you!”

Proper said after 45 years in business, Mr. Handy has lots of “stuff” to get rid of. She encouraged customers to stop by the store in the next two weeks, or call at 937-325-3116.

The store’s normal hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Within two hours of her post on the Bulletins of Springfield and Clark County Facebook page, nearly 300 people had commented, calling Proper “an incredible asset” to the community, and telling stories of all the times she had helped solve customers’ problems and keep a few more dollars in their pocket.

One poster summed Proper up with, “Your knowledge is legendary, access to it will be sorely missed in our community and you will be remembered for many years to come!”