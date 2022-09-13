How to see ‘Little Women’ at Legend Theater this week

“One of the girls in the cast said, “‘Really, they said that?’,” McGonigle said.

The cast of 18 ranges in age from 16 to late 50s and come from as far as Columbus, Dayton and near Cincinnati, where Karen Staffiera near. She was a student of McGonigle’s in Kansas and this is her second show with him.

“When I do a show, I like it to have community appeal and students and show different generations,” McGonigle said. “There are a lot of new faces. People look at us as doing challenging work and have fun at the same time.”

The show will be a big production with a lot of unique costuming, furniture and scenery. McGonigle said it will be a big package of what theater is about.

He credits a financial donation from a local woman for helping with this and other shows the program has been able to produce from the desire of seeing theatrical entertainment locally grow.

HOW TO GO

What: “Little Women the Musical”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Adults $15; seniors and students $8

More info: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063558161022