BreakingNews
New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend
springfield-news-sun logo
X

How to see ‘Little Women’ at Legend Theater this week

Anthony Reed, left and Emily Pierce in period costume rehearse a scene from "Little Women the Musical" that will be performed Thursday through Saturday at the John Legend Theater.

Combined ShapeCaption
Anthony Reed, left and Emily Pierce in period costume rehearse a scene from "Little Women the Musical" that will be performed Thursday through Saturday at the John Legend Theater.

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

A literary classic gets a musical approach when The John Legend Theater and Springfield City Schools begin a new season of shows at the Legend Theater.

“Little Women the Musical” will bring a retelling of a familiar story when it’s presented by a local cast at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. The show is appropriate for all audiences.

The story focuses on the March sisters, four young women coming of age in the 1860s. Terry McGonigle, the show’s director and the operations manager of the John Legend Theater, was drawn to “Little Women” because of the music and book but also due to its characters.

“It’s got great, challenging female roles and a story that touches your heart with how honest it is,” said McGonigle. “The cast members did a lot of reading and research on how it relates to them.”

ExploreLoss of smell may be permanent for long COVID sufferers

Though some of the things have changed since it was written, some still resonate. McGonigle mentioned a scene when lead character and aspiring writer Jo March receives a rejection letter from a publisher, advising her to go home and have babies.

“One of the girls in the cast said, “‘Really, they said that?’,” McGonigle said.

The cast of 18 ranges in age from 16 to late 50s and come from as far as Columbus, Dayton and near Cincinnati, where Karen Staffiera near. She was a student of McGonigle’s in Kansas and this is her second show with him.

“When I do a show, I like it to have community appeal and students and show different generations,” McGonigle said. “There are a lot of new faces. People look at us as doing challenging work and have fun at the same time.”

The show will be a big production with a lot of unique costuming, furniture and scenery. McGonigle said it will be a big package of what theater is about.

He credits a financial donation from a local woman for helping with this and other shows the program has been able to produce from the desire of seeing theatrical entertainment locally grow.

ExploreSpringfield police chief announces retirement

HOW TO GO

What: “Little Women the Musical”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Adults $15; seniors and students $8

More info: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063558161022

In Other News
1
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
2
New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend
3
Bengals fans outraged by $70 parking fee for game: Why it got so...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Brett Turner
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top