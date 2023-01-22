springfield-news-sun logo
Housing at Mercy Health’s northside campus? What to know about potential development

Staff Writer
20 minutes ago
North Fountain site could get housing that hospital employees could use.

The North Fountain Boulevard site that once housed Mercy Hospital could get up to 50 housing units in the future, according to a plan the president of Mercy Health — Springfield shared at a public forum.

Mercy Health — Springfield President Adam Groshans talked Thursday about the idea of housing on the site and how it could encourage more of its employees to live locally.

Here are some of the key points Groshans made about the proposal:

— Mercy is looking to develop about 40-50 housing units on its 14.5-acre North Fountain campus;

— The housing will be open to everyone, but Mercy Health staff members are the target;

— The plan would allow Mercy Health to get more workers exposed to the Springfield community;

“How do we get folks connected to downtown? How do we bring them life outside of work? What does that do long term for the community?” he said.

Groshans said the proposal was not ready for a full rollout yet.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

