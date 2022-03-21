Hamburger icon
Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio wind tunnel to officially open today

Honda will be showcasing the $124 million investment it made to create what it is calling one of the most advanced wind tunnels in the world.

By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. John Husted along with several other government officials will be in East Liberty this morning as Honda hosts a grand opening for its $124 million wind tunnels.

The Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio wind tunnel is located at the independent proving grounds of the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty.

Husted will be joined by Congressman Jim Jordan and Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman along with Honda executives for a first look of the wind tunnel.

The wind tunnel combines aerodynamic flow quality, interchangeable moving ground planes (testing belts), aeroacoustics test capabilities, traverse measurement capability, motorsports testing, and a wide range of air temperature control and wind speeds, Honda officials said.

It is expected to play a key role in the design of future Honda and Acura electric vehicles as the wind tunnel will allow for extremely finite measurements.

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

