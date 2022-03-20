Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wittenberg names new executive director of career engagement, professional development

Brittany House Conrad joined Wittenberg University's COMPASS team as the new executive director of Career Engagement and Professional Development. Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Brittany House Conrad joined Wittenberg University's COMPASS team as the new executive director of Career Engagement and Professional Development. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
42 minutes ago

Wittenberg University has named Brittany House Conrad as the COMPASS teams new executive director of Career Engagement and Professional Development.

House Conrad joined the university after serving as the assistant dean of students for advocacy and intervention in the Dean of Students’ Office, Division of Development at the University of Dayton, according to a release from the college.

“Her demonstrated expertise and talent for program development superseded our expectations when we were looking for the ideal candidate to fill this important role. Without a doubt, Brittany will have an impact on career development and professional outcomes for our students. Her proven ability to effectively lead areas through strategic change makes her a tremendous fit for the Wittenberg community,” said Casey Gill, vice president for student development and dean of students.

ExploreExcellence in Teaching: Springfield teacher wants students to see someone they can trust

In her new role, House Conrad will build on existing opportunities and create new opportunities that focus of professional development, leadership development, career advancement, vocational exploration, experiential learning, life design, mentoring. She also plans to further development the university’s external relationships with employers, graduate schools and alumni.

“Ultimately, I am responsible for creating an area that emphasizes best practice, holistic student development, and prepares Wittenberg students to be successful, happy, and fulfilled during their time at Witt and in their post-graduate lives,” House Conrad said.

House Conrad, who will earn her Ph.D. in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University in April, earned her master of education in higher education administration and student personnel at Kent State University and her bachelor in international studies and Spanish from Baldwin-Wallace College.

ExploreOhio primary election nearing, but redistricting chaos raises questions

As career development continues to move in the right direction, House Conrad wants to keep that moving forward with a strategic plan.

“My first major priority is developing a strategic plan for this area that will include vision, outcomes, and goals,” she said. “Wittenberg has a solid foundation and has been doing good work around career services and professional development. A strategic plan will take us to the next level and ensure we are committed to best practices and are being innovative in our approaches. Over time, my goal is for Wittenberg to be an exemplar in career services, professional development, and leadership development.”

In Other News
1
Stafford: Slave refugee camps were way stations on the road to freedom
2
Your input needed: Survey aims to identify health priorities in Clark...
3
Summer Arts Festival to return bigger than ever: New schedule released
4
Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy
5
Coronavirus: Clark County continues to see dip in new COVID-19 cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top