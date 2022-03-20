Wittenberg names new executive director of career engagement, professional development

House Conrad joined the university after serving as the assistant dean of students for advocacy and intervention in the Dean of Students’ Office, Division of Development at the University of Dayton, according to a release from the college.

“Her demonstrated expertise and talent for program development superseded our expectations when we were looking for the ideal candidate to fill this important role. Without a doubt, Brittany will have an impact on career development and professional outcomes for our students. Her proven ability to effectively lead areas through strategic change makes her a tremendous fit for the Wittenberg community,” said Casey Gill, vice president for student development and dean of students.