Wittenberg names new executive director of career engagement, professional development

Wittenberg University has named Brittany House Conrad as the COMPASS teams new executive director of Career Engagement and Professional Development.
House Conrad joined the university after serving as the assistant dean of students for advocacy and intervention in the Dean of Students’ Office, Division of Development at the University of Dayton, according to a release from the college.
“Her demonstrated expertise and talent for program development superseded our expectations when we were looking for the ideal candidate to fill this important role. Without a doubt, Brittany will have an impact on career development and professional outcomes for our students. Her proven ability to effectively lead areas through strategic change makes her a tremendous fit for the Wittenberg community,” said Casey Gill, vice president for student development and dean of students.
In her new role, House Conrad will build on existing opportunities and create new opportunities that focus of professional development, leadership development, career advancement, vocational exploration, experiential learning, life design, mentoring. She also plans to further development the university’s external relationships with employers, graduate schools and alumni.
“Ultimately, I am responsible for creating an area that emphasizes best practice, holistic student development, and prepares Wittenberg students to be successful, happy, and fulfilled during their time at Witt and in their post-graduate lives,” House Conrad said.
House Conrad, who will earn her Ph.D. in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University in April, earned her master of education in higher education administration and student personnel at Kent State University and her bachelor in international studies and Spanish from Baldwin-Wallace College.
As career development continues to move in the right direction, House Conrad wants to keep that moving forward with a strategic plan.
“My first major priority is developing a strategic plan for this area that will include vision, outcomes, and goals,” she said. “Wittenberg has a solid foundation and has been doing good work around career services and professional development. A strategic plan will take us to the next level and ensure we are committed to best practices and are being innovative in our approaches. Over time, my goal is for Wittenberg to be an exemplar in career services, professional development, and leadership development.”
