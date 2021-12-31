Holiday in the City events still available for winter enjoyment in Springfield

The rink will operate on a weather-permitting basis. Rain is a factor that could deter it.

Skate rental is $5 for adults and free for ages 5 and under. Everyone who wants to skate is required to sign a waiver and those under 18 must have an adult do so.

Kelly said ice skating has been a very popular addition to Holiday in the City, drawing an estimated 3,000 skaters and 10,000 spectators since opening Nov. 26.

Horse carriage rides

Willow Wind horse and carriage rides will have final rides on Tuesday. Rides will begin outside the Courtyard by Marriott and the cost is $5 a person or free for ages 10-under.

New Year’s Eve celebrations

COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., will have its New Year’s Eve: Shine Your Love Light event, 8 p.m. to midnight tonight, presented by the Market Bar. Kicking off the music will be Dr. Chris Bingman & Friends, 8-9:30 with bluegrass music, followed by power trio Clonch, Fugate & Gray, who will rock out to classics from the Grateful Dead, Crazy Horse and the Beatles from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The show is free, but tips for the bands would be appreciated.

The GSMO Band was originally scheduled to perform, but announced on its Facebook page that it canceled out of health and safety concerns due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. The GSMO show has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.

Fratelli’s, 42 N. Fountain Ave., will host a 2022 New Year’s Countdown Party tonight. Live music will begin at 8:45 p.m. with Dean Simms and Friends.

The kitchen will remain open until 11 p.m. for pizza and wings and last call is at 12:30 a.m.

Holiday lights, decorations up through next weekend

The holiday light and decorations will remain up in downtown through Jan. 9, according to Kelly. Visitors can enjoy them during First Friday activities on Jan. 7 and for the return of the Market at Mother’s on Jan. 8.