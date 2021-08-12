springfield-news-sun logo
Hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 vehicles before slow-speed chase in New Carlisle

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A suspected hit-and-run driver was taken into custody Thursday evening after the SUV he was driving was pinned by two cruisers following a slow-speed pursuit in New Carlisle.

A pickup truck was forced onto its side following a hit-and-run crash around 5 p.m. on Ohio 235 in Clark County.

The driver also struck a second car before the gray SUV was spotted in New Carlisle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

In New Carlisle, the driver ran over a tree on Main Street and left behind the SUV’s bumper before striking a lamppost at Main and Jefferson streets in the city during a brief pursuit with speeds of about 18 mph that ended on Church Street, deputies said.

The driver, a man who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital.

