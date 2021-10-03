Health Expo returns to serve community’s wellness needs

Health comes in many forms — physical, mental, social, financial — and one event will cover them under one roof. After a year off, Health Expo ‘21 will explore possibilities for fun, fitness and better health through screenings, information and more.
The event, presented by Community Health Foundation (CHF), will be 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. Admission is free and masks are required to attend.
An annual early October appointment, Health Expo was planned but canceled in 2020 as the pandemic limited in-person events. Health considerations are the most important factors in this return, said Diane Van Auker, CHF project coordinator.
Social distancing will be observed and while complimentary refreshments will be available, they’ll be prepackaged. Staged demonstrations and the photo booth will not be offered this time.
“It will be a little different but still great. The safety of our guests is our top priority,” Van Auker said. “We hope people will come out to learn and take part in our free screenings.”
Screenings include blood pressure, skin cancer, blood sugar, vision and others. Health options for all age groups will be covered from developmental screenings for children up to age 3 by early intervention experts to medication reviews and guidance from the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy.
Other health offerings include flu shots from the Clark County Combined Health District, billed to insurance. And the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit will do breast cancer screenings by appointment only; call 937-523-9332 to schedule.
The Health District will provide information and answer questions on COVID-19, Van Auker said.
With the pandemic placing more attention than ever on health, it’s where one of the Expo’s biggest attractions comes in with around 60 exhibitors and vendors, offering health information and services.
“There’s something for everyone,” Van Auker said. “There’s a wide variety of health needs in our city and with so many exhibitors this is diverse enough to help those needs. We hope people will come out and join us. It’s so good to be back.”
HOW TO GO
What: Health Expo ‘21
Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield
When: Tuesday, 4-6:30 p.m.
Admission: free
More info: 937-523-7000 or www.facebook.com/CommunityHealthFound/