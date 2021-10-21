Hazmat crews called to Springfield crash scene, 3 transported to hospital

The driver of the Dodge ran a stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the Ford, which was towing a trailer with asphalt crack filler. The trailer was separated from the pickup and rolled about 40-feet away and tipped on its side, the report stated. The driver of the Dodge left the road, struck an Ohio Edison utility pole and came to rest in a front yard.

The Dodge had three occupants who were all injured and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. All airbags were deployed and it’s not known if any were wearing seatbelts, the report said.

The driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a public safety vehicle.

The pickup also had several occupants with possible injuries, but none were taken to the hospital, police said. All were wearing seatbelts and no airbags were deployed.