Hazmat crews called to Springfield crash scene, 3 transported to hospital

Three people suffered minor injuries and a Hazmat team was called after a crash in Springfield Tuesday morning.
The victims were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and a Hazmat crew was called to the scene, as one of the vehicles involved in the crash was hauling asphalt. The accident happened just after 9 a.m. in the intersection of North Bechtle Avenue and Maiden Lane. The streets were shut down as emergency crews clean up the scene.
Just before the crash, a 2009 Dodge Caliber was traveling east on Maiden Lane, approaching the intersection of North Bechtle Avenue as a 2005 Ford F35 was traveling north on North Bechtle Avenue in the center lane, entering the intersection of Maiden Lane, according to a crash report.
The driver of the Dodge ran a stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the Ford, which was towing a trailer with asphalt crack filler. The trailer was separated from the pickup and rolled about 40-feet away and tipped on its side, the report stated. The driver of the Dodge left the road, struck an Ohio Edison utility pole and came to rest in a front yard.
The Dodge had three occupants who were all injured and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. All airbags were deployed and it’s not known if any were wearing seatbelts, the report said.
The driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a public safety vehicle.
The pickup also had several occupants with possible injuries, but none were taken to the hospital, police said. All were wearing seatbelts and no airbags were deployed.