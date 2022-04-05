Kettering Health to open $40M Springfield emergency facility

Explore Springfield leaders rejoice as toxic chemicals cleanup moves closer

Kettering Health Springfield is opening at a time when a number of emergency centers — both freestanding and hospital-attached — have been added to the region in recent years.

Those include Kettering Healthemergency centers in both Piqua and Troy over the past three years. Prior to that, the network opened an emergency room in Middletown as part of a new medical center, as well as added emergency centers in Franklin and Huber Heights.

Mercy Health, which operates the Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital, opened an emergency center in Enon in 2019.

Kettering Health Springfield represents the latest endeavor in Clark County for the health network that already has a large presence in the Dayton area.

Kettering Health entered the Springfield market in 2017, and since then has expanded its services and physicians network in the area. Those services include specialties such as cardiology, women services, physical therapy and orthopedics. Now, it will offer emergency care.

Kettering Health operates hospitals in the greater Dayton area, including the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

The health network’s two other locations in Springfield include the Kettering Health Springfield Health Center on Emmanuel Way that opened in April 2018 and Kettering Physician Network Springfield Center Primary Care on Middle Urbana Road.

The latter was an independent private practice that had operated in the area for more than 30 years before merging with Kettering Health in December 2018. That location offers primary care and lab services.

Kettering Health currently has 10 physicians and advanced practice providers, and 23 staff members that rotate between those two locations, said Michelle Day, a spokesperson for the health network.

New positions that will be added as a result of Kettering Health Springfield will include entry level positions, environmental services, nutritional services as well as imaging technologist, registered nurses and new physicians, Gruia said.