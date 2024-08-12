Group with swastika flags, guns draws response from Springfield police, mayor

“We want to inform you that a hate group from outside of our community made an appearance in the downtown core block today. Their presence is deeply concerning, and our public safety services took the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community was maintained,” a post on the “City of Springfield, Ohio - Government” Facebook page stated.

Cox First Media reached out to Springfield Police on Sunday, to follow up about police response to the group’s presence, and a sergeant on duty said of Saturday’s action, “It was just a little peaceful protest.” The sergeant called the group’s presence “relatively uneventful,” adding that he didn’t think police had to have any interaction with the group at all.

A photo posted on social media showed 10-12 people sporting matching red shirts, black pants and boots, and black ski masks walking on North Street by Fountain Avenue. Two of them were carrying large swastika flags, and at least two were carrying what appeared to be rifles.

The swastika flag is the flag of Nazi Germany.

The city government Facebook post quoted Springfield Mayor Rob Rue as saying, “There was an attempt to disrupt our community by an outside hate group. Nothing happened, except they expressed their First Amendment rights. Our Police Division was aware and in control the entire time.”

“We stand united against hate and discrimination and remain committed to upholding the values of respect and inclusivity within our community,” the city Facebook post continued. “Let’s continue to support one another and uphold these values that define our community.”

The city’s Facebook post drew more than 400 comments, many of them about the group carrying guns. Under Ohio law, with certain restrictions, open carrying of firearms is legal.

“First amendment right is one thing. An ARMED masked group is another,” Dana Bennett-Brown commented.

Posted Marvin Campbell: “My only true concern is the factors been such a delay between the arrival of this group and the city going on record about them. It also would be nice to give the public a heads up. Hey, there’s people downtown who have semi automatic rifles.”