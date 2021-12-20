Grocery serving Springfield residents in former food desert holds grand opening

Groceryland, which opened its doors to customers earlier this month, will start the celebrations at 9:30 a.m. and will handing out gift cards as well as free deli and bakery samples. Live music will also be featured.

The store is located at the former Kroger location at 1822 South Limestone St. The closing of that Kroger in March 2020 lead to the southside being classified as a food desert, an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food. That classification impacted an estimated 22,000 people.