Greenon, Tecumseh schools to discuss next steps after tax requests denied

Tecumseh Local Schools asked voters to approve a basic renewal of a five-year, 4-mill permanent improvement levy for school facilities and a 10-year, 7-mill substitute levy for daily operating costs.

Greenon

Residents rejected the additional levy, with 63.96% voting no and 36.04% voting yes.

The levy would have generated $747,000 annually and cost a taxpayer about $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

“While the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, we respect our community’s decision,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “Our commitment to improving our facilities and providing safe, high-quality transportation and learning environments for our students remains our top priority.”

The estimated $2.1 million garage would have been used for the maintenance, operations and transportation departments. The $400,000 multipurpose room at the athletic facility would have served multiple sports teams and community organizations, plus provide space for activities and events.

Knapke said the school board will continue to explore options and work to identify solutions to address the district’s needs at the next meeting on Nov. 21.

“We encourage our community to attend the meeting and voice their thoughts,” he said.

Tecumseh

Residents approved a basic renewal levy, with 55.32% voting in favor and 44.68% voting against it. However, they rejected the substitute levy, with 59.04% voting against it and 40.96% voting in favor.

The permanent improvement levy has passed every five years since 1990 and generates a little over $700,000 annually. The substitute levy combines existing older levies and would have raised about $2.8 million per year.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for their support in passing the permanent improvement renewal levy. This approval allows us to continue making essential upgrades and investments in our facilities, ensuring that our students and staff have a safe and functional environment,” said Superintendent Paula Crew. “We are, of course, disappointed by the outcome of the vote on our substitute levy and understand the impact this decision will have on our school community.”

With the renewal levy funding, Crew said they plan to focus on projects such as building maintenance, technology updates, classroom improvements, and enhancements to safety and accessibility.

The substitute levy was “crucial” for maintaining the quality of programs, resources and services for students, Crew said. A substitute levy generally keeps tax rates the same for existing taxpayers, and also creates the possibility of future revenue gains for schools when new homes are built.

“While we respect the choice of our voters, our commitment to providing a quality education for our students remains strong. We will work closely with our Board of Education to explore all available options and continue to make necessary adjustments to our budget to continue supporting our students and staff,” she said.

Crew said the school board will talk about next steps at the meeting, held at 6 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, which will include placing a future levy on the ballot.