Champaign YMCA to host open house for expanded childcare wing

Inside the expansion will be three new classrooms that will allow the YMCA to serve up to 40 additional children, as well as a connecting hallway to the existing infant/toddler childcare wing. The other side has the preschool wing.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our childcare numbers, even though we’re still in the process of hiring additional staff and expanding our enrollment,” said CEO Paul Waldsmith, explaining the expansion will include six new child care staff positions.

The YMCA received a $1 million allocation from Champaign County commissioners for the expansion of the childcare facility.

Waldsmith said there hasn’t been any challenges and are excited to showcase the expansion during the event.

“Thankfully, the weather has been good throughout the majority of the ‘build’, which has helped keep the expansion on schedule. We’re quite pleased with the progress that the GC, Link Construction, and the subcontractors have kept since construction began in March,” he said.

The Champaign Family YMCA is a 5-star state-licensed child care program providing care for over 100 children.

“We know that reliable, affordable child care gives parents peace of mind as they go to work each day; knowing that their children are with dedicated caregivers who provide safety, education and the building blocks for success,” Waldsmith said. “The local demand for quality childcare is higher than the current availability. Like many licensed childcare providers, our Y has a waiting list for enrolling infants, toddlers and preschoolers.”

The public and any parents are invited to the open house event. For more information on childcare, call Childcare Director, Teresa Wilkinson at 937-653-9622.