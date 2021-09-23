Greenon students return to school with modified transportation routes

Greenon Local School students returned to classes Thursday after the district closed for a day because it couldn’t provide transportation due to a bus driver testing positive for the coronavirus.
The district was unable to provide transportation on Tuesday after school and closed on Wednesday to contact trace the transportation staff and determine availability.
Students returned to school Thursday, but there will be some modifications and adjustments to transportation routes through Friday, Oct. 1.
“Some of the necessary transportation adjustments we must make temporarily may result in schedule changes and delays,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “Please be patient with our transportation staff over the next few days as they work hard to transport our students to school safely. Transportation delays are very likely over the next week or two.”
The changes made to transportation routes will include combined bus routes and delayed pick up and drop off times.
Although the school can transport students again, Knapke is asking for parents’ help.
“If you are able to transport your student(s) to and from school yourself in the short-term, that may be helpful to help reduce the transportation load and to help keep your family on its typical schedule,” Knapke said.
Knapke said the district anticipates returning to normal transportation operations on Monday, Oct. 4.
For more information regarding transportation routes, visit the district’s website.