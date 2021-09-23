Greenon students return to school with modified transportation routes

The changes made to transportation routes will include combined bus routes and delayed pick up and drop off times.

Although the school can transport students again, Knapke is asking for parents’ help.

“If you are able to transport your student(s) to and from school yourself in the short-term, that may be helpful to help reduce the transportation load and to help keep your family on its typical schedule,” Knapke said.

Knapke said the district anticipates returning to normal transportation operations on Monday, Oct. 4.

For more information regarding transportation routes, visit the district’s website.