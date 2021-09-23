springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County road closures announced

News
By Staff report
10 minutes ago

The Clark County Engineer’s Office announced the following road closures this week:

  • Rail improvement project: Titus Road in Springfield Twp. will be closed to through-traffic at the railroad crossing until Friday. The improvement project impacts the area between Fletcher Chapel Road and Gateway Boulevard.
  • Culvert replacement project: Sierra Avenue in Moorefield Twp. will be closed to through-traffic at the culvert crossing starting Monday and will remain closed until Oct. 15. The culvert replacement impacts the area between Ridgewood Road East and Reno Lane.
