Clark County road closures announced

The Clark County Engineer’s Office announced the following road closures this week:
- Rail improvement project: Titus Road in Springfield Twp. will be closed to through-traffic at the railroad crossing until Friday. The improvement project impacts the area between Fletcher Chapel Road and Gateway Boulevard.
- Culvert replacement project: Sierra Avenue in Moorefield Twp. will be closed to through-traffic at the culvert crossing starting Monday and will remain closed until Oct. 15. The culvert replacement impacts the area between Ridgewood Road East and Reno Lane.
