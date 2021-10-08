Wittenberg University names new director of Hagen Center

Wittenberg University has named a new director of the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement.
Kim Creasap, the former director of the Office of Gender and Sexuality at Denison University, will start effective immediately, according to a release from the college.
“Civic engagement is an exciting area in higher education, especially right now,” Creasap said. “At Wittenberg, the new ‘Connections’ general education curriculum presents countless opportunities for innovation in civic-engaged teaching, research, and learning. We also live in a time of large-scale social change in which being an engaged, informed, compassionate citizen is crucial to creating positive change. Springfield offers so many opportunities for collaboration with students and faculty, developing new knowledge, and creating an informed, thoughtful public.”
Creasap completed her doctoral work in sociology at the University of Pittsburgh in 2014, earned her master’s degree in women’s studies at Eastern Michigan University, and earned her bachelor’s degree in international studies at Bowling Green State University, the release stated. After teaching at Colgate University and Wake Forest University, she moved to Ohio to become the inaugural director of the Office of Gender and Sexuality at Denison University in 2018.
“I strive to be a highly collaborative leader, so I’m excited to build strong relationships on campus and with our community partners,” Creasap said. “I want to mobilize more students and faculty to engage with our community partners in an effort to address community needs and work with my colleagues at Witt to advance the experiential learning curriculum across the university.”
Provost Michelle Mattson said they are excited to have her at the university.
“Dr. Creasap has extensive work in community-based research and relationship building among community partners,” she said. “Additionally, she has worked with students on a number of experiential learning projects that should give her a head start in overseeing the Hagen Center’s ongoing and future commitments to experiential learning at Wittenberg.”
Creasap replaces interim director Brian Yontz, who was appointed in the position in June until the university named a new leader. Yontz, who remained chair and associate professor of education, replaced Ed Hasecke, who left the position in May.