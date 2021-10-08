Wittenberg University names new director of Hagen Center

Kim Creasap, the former director of the Office of Gender and Sexuality at Denison University, will start effective immediately, according to a release from the college.

“Civic engagement is an exciting area in higher education, especially right now,” Creasap said. “At Wittenberg, the new ‘Connections’ general education curriculum presents countless opportunities for innovation in civic-engaged teaching, research, and learning. We also live in a time of large-scale social change in which being an engaged, informed, compassionate citizen is crucial to creating positive change. Springfield offers so many opportunities for collaboration with students and faculty, developing new knowledge, and creating an informed, thoughtful public.”