Graham schools partners with Mary Rutan for athletic training services

Graham Local Schools has partnered with Mary Rutan Health for athletic training services.
Students have access to a certified athletic trainer employed by Mary Rutan Health, which will provide game and practice coverage and be on-site to provide immediate attention when a student-athlete is injured. The trainer will provide an initial injury assessment and first aid, establish rehabilitation programs for injured athletes, apply protective taping and counsel athletes in areas such as nutrition and conditioning.
Superintendent Chad Lensman said they appreciate Mary Rutan’s commitment for putting this partnership together.
“Since we began communication regarding this opportunity, we’ve been impressed with the level of interest and involvement by all members of the Mary Rutan Health team,” he said. “We are excited about the quality services to be provided to our student-athletes and their clear interest in the Graham community overall.”
Mary Rutan Health’s sports medicine partnership also involves professionals from Therapy & Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. The athletic trainers will work directly with sports medicine providers from the beginning moment of an injury through coordination of care and a successful return to activities.
Mary Rutan Health will serve as the official sports medicine provider for Graham through a five-year contract at no cost to the district. The district previously partnered with Mercy Health for 10 years for athletic training services.
Mary Rutan offers services to several area schools, including Urbana, Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Calvary Christian, Indian Lake, Riverside and Upper Scioto Valley.
“The expansion of athletic training services to Graham is yet another example of our commitment to the wellness and safety of our area’s student-athletes and the communities we serve,” said Chad Ross, president and CEO of Mary Rutan Health.
For more information about Mary Rutan’s sports medicine or athletic training services, call 937-593-0822 or visit maryrutan.org.
