‘Extremely frustrating’ Clark-Shawnee water issue has middle, high school on delayed schedule
‘Extremely frustrating’ Clark-Shawnee water issue has middle, high school on delayed schedule

Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

Clark-Shawnee Middle and High School is running on a delayed schedule this morning due to another water issue called “extremely frustrating” by Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

There is currently no water in the building as the water depressurized sometime around 6:30 a.m., according to Kuhn in a letter to parents. Repair crews and district maintenance employees are working on the issue.

The school was closed on Thursday after there was a break in the water service line after a pressure switch failed in the new system that was just brought fully online on Tuesday.

When water pressure builds up in the system, it reaches a point where the switch is supposed to tell the water pump to stop pumping, but it kept pumping and put too much pressure in the system, which caused the break in the line to happen.

Kuhn said this issue was repaired and the water system worked all last night and had pressure this morning when the head custodian did morning checks.

“Quite frankly, the timing of this issue is extremely frustrating as buses, student drivers and parent drop-offs were already on their way to the school when the system lost pressure,” he said.

For this morning, Kuhn said students who ride buses will be offloaded at the school, walk to the elementary and wait to determine if the water service can be restored; students who are drivers will be sent home and tentatively report back by 9:15 a.m. using the two-hour delay schedule; and students who are dropped off will also return home and tentatively return by 9:15 a.m. or wait on campus with the bus riders.

If the water can’t be restored this morning, all students on campus will be transported home.

“Again, I am as equally frustrated as you,: Kuhn said. “Our planned timeline to bring this new system online was unexpectedly advanced when we experienced a plumbing issue over Christmas Break.”

