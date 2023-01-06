‘Extremely frustrating’ Clark-Shawnee water issue has middle, high school on delayed schedule

“Quite frankly, the timing of this issue is extremely frustrating as buses, student drivers and parent drop-offs were already on their way to the school when the system lost pressure,” he said.

For this morning, Kuhn said students who ride buses will be offloaded at the school, walk to the elementary and wait to determine if the water service can be restored; students who are drivers will be sent home and tentatively report back by 9:15 a.m. using the two-hour delay schedule; and students who are dropped off will also return home and tentatively return by 9:15 a.m. or wait on campus with the bus riders.

If the water can’t be restored this morning, all students on campus will be transported home.

“Again, I am as equally frustrated as you,: Kuhn said. “Our planned timeline to bring this new system online was unexpectedly advanced when we experienced a plumbing issue over Christmas Break.”