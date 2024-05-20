Global Impact hires administrator for new position

Kristyn Keriazes will serve as 6th grade administrator as the school builds a new ‘Upper Academy’ facility.

Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) has hired a new administrator position as part of the school’s current expansion efforts, which includes the construction of a nearly $17 million “Upper Academy” facility project.

The academy hired Kristyn Keriazes as the school’s sixth grade administrator, a new position, at a board meeting last week. An experienced STEM educator, she will assume her role effective immediately.

“It was imperative to find someone for this position that understands and exemplifies Global Impact’s mission and commitment to preparing the generation of leaders in the agricultural biosciences industries,” said founding director Josh Jennings. “Kristyn’s previous experience at our school and dedication to student success, coupled with her expertise in STEM education and instructional leadership, make her an invaluable addition to our administration team.”

Keriazes, a native of Cincinnati, has held several roles in education: as an eighth grade science teacher at GISA from 2017-21, and most recently as the fifth through eighth grade computer applications teacher and director of communication, marketing and academic programs at Ridgewood School. She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor of arts degree in education, with a minor in mathematics from Wittenberg University.

“Global Impact holds a special place in my heart as an educator, and I look forward to rejoining the team in a leadership role and working to build the 6th grade program and curriculum,” Keriazes said. “This is a pivotal time in the school’s history and in workforce development in our community as a whole, and expanding our educational offerings to another grade level is going to be a game changer.”

GISA is in the middle of a $16.945 million expansion project of a new facility located on Clark State College’s campus, which will be home to 10th through 12th graders beginning in fall of 2025.

The goal of the new facility is to help serve more students by expanding overall programming down to sixth grade starting in fall of 2025 and by expanding the number of students in grades 7-8, which will help alleviate capacity restriction at GISA’s current location inside the Springfield Center of Innovation at The Dome.

In the fall of 2025, Keriazes will add seventh grade under her leadership. With this, the current high school director Michael Payne will move to the new facility for grades 10 through 12, and the current middle school director Anton Kilburn will supervise eighth through ninth grades at the current facility.

Enrollment for sixth and seventh grades for the 2025-26 school year will be open beginning this fall.

